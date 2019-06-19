Kurt D. "Numsie" Heinly, 48, of

Wernersville, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 as a result of a motorcycle accident in Spring Twp.

He was the husband of Sheila R. Hartman. Born in West Reading on August 20, 1970, a son of Lucille (Schaeffer) Heinly and the late Donald Heinly.

He was a 1989 graduate of Wilson High School and also attended trade school. Kurt was employed at Teleflex-

Arrow International, for 30 years. He started with Arrow as an intern in 1988, worked as an engineering technician for several years and was promoted to a lead designer in 2005.

He was a member of Advent Lutheran Church, West Lawn, where he was active in and coordinator of "Family Promise." Kurt was also very proud of his achievement of Eagle Scout.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother is a brother, Tim Heinly, husband of Pam; sister-in-law, Stacie, widow of Robert Gulley; nieces, Sylvannah and Courtney; nephew, Hunter; mother-in-law, Ruth Hartman; and father-in-law, Ray Hartman.

A memorial service will be held at Advent Lutheran Church, 16 Telford Ave., West Lawn, on Monday, June

24th. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Mark Rigg officiating.

Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Robesonia, is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Advent Lutheran Church, West Lawn; Family Promise of Berks County; or The Fisher House Foundation.

Please feel free to wear your favorite red shirt or your favorite red accessory in honor of Kurt.

Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com.



