Kyle J. Hoffa age 30, of Fleetwood, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2018, in Penn State Health-St. Joseph's, Reading.

He was born in West Reading the son of Rickie L. Hoffa and Janice L. (Bailey) Hoffa.

Kyle was a 2007 graduate of Fleetwood High School and attended Pittsburgh Art Institute.

He had worked at Moselem Springs Golf Club and Paul Fredrick, Fleetwood.

Kyle enjoyed photography and painting. He was a very innovative cook, combining different food combinations.

He is survived by his parents, Rickie and Janice; his brother Wyatt M. Hoffa, Fleetwood; maternal

grandmother, Gladys M. (Boyer) Bailey, Fleetwood;

paternal grandmother, Kathryn M. (Snyder) Hilbert, wife of Wayne F. Hilbert, of Fleetwood; and paternal

grandfather, Harold J. Hoffa, of Denver, Pa. Other

survivors are his aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; also, his companion, Jarred Dobrosky.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Harry R. Bailey.

A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.,

Saturday, May 18th at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., Fleetwood. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon.

Burial will be in Becker's St. Peter's Cemetery, Richmond Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Kyle's memory to the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-997.

