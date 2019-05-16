Kyle Hoffa

Guest Book
  • "Janice and Ricky and family, Words can not express how..."
    - Debbie (Conrad)Fryer
  • "You have my deepest sympathies. I pray in your behalf, and..."
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. Kyle was a wonderful student..."
Service Information
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA
19522
(610)-944-7621
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


Kyle J. Hoffa age 30, of Fleetwood, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2018, in Penn State Health-St. Joseph's, Reading.

He was born in West Reading the son of Rickie L. Hoffa and Janice L. (Bailey) Hoffa.

Kyle was a 2007 graduate of Fleetwood High School and attended Pittsburgh Art Institute.

He had worked at Moselem Springs Golf Club and Paul Fredrick, Fleetwood.

Kyle enjoyed photography and painting. He was a very innovative cook, combining different food combinations.

He is survived by his parents, Rickie and Janice; his brother Wyatt M. Hoffa, Fleetwood; maternal

grandmother, Gladys M. (Boyer) Bailey, Fleetwood;

paternal grandmother, Kathryn M. (Snyder) Hilbert, wife of Wayne F. Hilbert, of Fleetwood; and paternal

grandfather, Harold J. Hoffa, of Denver, Pa. Other

survivors are his aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; also, his companion, Jarred Dobrosky.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Harry R. Bailey.

A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.,

Saturday, May 18th at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., Fleetwood. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon.

Burial will be in Becker's St. Peter's Cemetery, Richmond Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Kyle's memory to the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-997.

Online condolences can be made at

www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on May 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.