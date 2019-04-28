Kyle D. Olinger, 53, originally from

Kutztown, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2019, due to medical

complications in a 15-year battle with

paralysis and amputations resulting from being shot in the line of duty as a police

officer.

Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of Warren and Ruth Ann (Hertzog) Olinger, of Oley, Pa. He was the husband of Jeana Olinger; father of Justin K. Olinger; stepfather of

Nathaniel (Brittani) King; grandpa of Bailey, Ashlynn and Bradley, better known to them as Opa.

After proudly serving in the United States Marine Corps, Kyle became a police officer and academy instructor in the Reading Police Department. He then moved to the

Montgomery County, Md., police department where he was shot in the line of duty.

Kyle graduated from Kutztown Area High School in 1983, graduated from UMBC with a bachelor's degree in history and secondary education. He has a master's degree in

acupuncture from Tai Sophia Institute, and was working on his doctorate. Kyle was a sensei in Ki No Kawa Aikido and established a martial arts dojo in Mt. Airy, Md. He was a Master Mason at Epes Randolph Lodge 32, Tucson, Ariz.

In addition to his loving wife, Kyle is survived by his

sisters, Leanne K. Olinger Moyer, of Oley; and Rebecca J. Magee (Daniel), of Marlton, N.J. Also surviving are two nephews and four nieces: Andrew and Lynne Moyer

(Samuel Waite), Conor, Shannon, Mary Kate, and Reilly Magee; one great-nephew, Clayton; and a large group of loyal friends.

A memorial service will be held Montgomery County, Md.; date to be announced.



