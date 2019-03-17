Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for L. Gene Wilcox.

L. Gene Wilcox, 96, of Boyertown, PA, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Tower Health, West Reading, Pa. He was the widower of Mary (Frantz) Wilcox. Born in Quakertown, he was a son of the late Arthur and Ruth (Kuhn) Wilcox. A lifelong farmer, Gene owned and operated Wilcox Farms and Roadside Market along with his family.

He is survived by three daughters: Judith "Judy" Schultz; Constance "Connie" Stephens and husband, Dennis; and Lisa Wilcox, all of Boyertown. There are also three grandchildren: Stephen Schultz, Beth Schultz, fiancé of Joseph Kandler, and Kathy Schultz.

In addition to his wife, Gene was predeceased by siblings: Vivian Thayer, Frank, Ralph and Sevelan Wilcox.

Services and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Visiting Nurses of Tower Health by visiting

www.towerhealthathome.org.

Online condolences may be offered at

www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, East

Greenville, Pa.



