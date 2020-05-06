L. Geraldine “Gerry” Marsteller, 90, died May 3, 2020 in her home at Keystone Villa at Fleetwood. Born March 26, 1930 in Pottstown, PA., she was a daughter of the late Thomas W. and Sarah L. (Levengood) Marsteller. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Douglassville. Gerry was a graduate of Amity High School and The McCann School of Business. She worked as an executive secretary at the New York Zoological Society for a number of years. Other secretarial jobs include, The Bronx Zoo, The Philadelphia Zoo, The Central Park Zoo and The New York Aquarium. Gerry loved animals, especially her cats. She is survived by a sister, Mary Jane Holloway of Wernersville and a niece, Sally E. Kline of Hamburg, PA. Other survivors include two great nieces, great nephew and a great grand niece. Gerry was predeceased by a nephew, Edward E. Holloway (1954-1980) and a niece, Sylvia L. (Holloway) Baylor (1953-2015). Services will be private. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Church Cemetery, Amityville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League of Berks County, Inc., 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Oley is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 6 to May 10, 2020.