Sister Laboure Kuchinski
Sister Labouré Kuchinski Sister Labouré Kuchinski, 89, of the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters Third Order Regular of St Francis, died of natural causes on Friday morning, October 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Villa, Reading, PA, where she had resided since 2010. Born in Scranton, PA, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Mary (Sopinsky) Kuchinski. Sister Labouré entered the Bernardine Order on August 11, 1948, and was in her 73rd year of religious life. She served her ministry in Pennsylvania and Virginia as a teacher, domestic; in dietary and in food service and as a receptionist. Sister is survived by her sister: Joan Felczuk, Moosic, PA. Services will be private during this time of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A Memorial Mass for family and friends will be held at a later date. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, PA is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
