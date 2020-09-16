1/
Sister Laetitia Okoniewski OSF
Sister Laetitia Okoniewski, OSF Sister Laetitia Okoniewski, 101, of the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters Third Order Regular of St Francis, died of natural causes on Tuesday morning, September 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Villa, Reading, PA, where she had resided since 2014. Born in Chester, PA, she was a daughter of the late Valentine and Mary (Adamski) Okoniewski. Sister Laetitia entered the Bernardine Order on August 11, 1943, and was in her 78th year of religious life. Sister earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Villanova University, Villanova, PA and a Master of Arts in Education from Notre Dame University, Notre Dame, IN. She served her ministry in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Washington, D.C. as an elementary and secondary teacher,college instructor, college dean of women, director of aspirants/postulants, college academic dean, superior, provincial superior, superior general, associate vicar for religious, director for religious, in mission effectiveness, and as a local minister. Sister is survived by two sisters: Sister de Lourdes Okoniewski, OSF, Reading, PA and Leona Papagno, Elkton, MD and one brother Albin Okoniewski, Wilmington, DE. Services and burial will be private during this time of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A Memorial Mass for family and friends will be held at a later date. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, PA is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home
239 S 9Th St
Reading, PA 19602
(610) 372-1730
