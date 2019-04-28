Lana L. (Schneider) Pauls, 56, of

Kensington, Md., passed away in her home on April 9, 2019.

Born in Milwaukee, Wis., she was the daughter of Lois Schneider, Sinking Spring, Pa. Lana graduated from Wilson High School in 1980 and from Penn State in 1984. She went on to earn a master's degree in public health from USUHS in 1993.

Lana was a highly respected and sought-after regulatory affairs consultant. She spent 26 years working for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in various roles, lastly as the Associate Director of Strategic Planning and Quality

Management for the Center for Drug Evaluation and

Research. Following her time at the FDA, she worked as a director of Global Regulatory Affairs at QuintilesIMS. She then went on to become an independent consultant for the pharmaceutical industry, forming her own company, Regexel LLC. Lana truly lived life to the fullest and will

forever be missed.

In addition to her mother, Lana is survived by her

daughter, Aida, Columbia, S.C.; and two sisters, Lora

Pinkerton, wife of Douglas Pinkerton, Reinholds, Pa.; and Lynda Conroy, Germany.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial

contributions be made in Lana's name to "So Others Might Eat" (some.org) in Washington, D.C., where she

volunteered on a regular basis. Services will be private.



