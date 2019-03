Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaRae Kreider.

LaRae M. Kreider, 91, of Gouglersville, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 ,at the Ephrata Manor.

She was the widow of Leroy W. Kreider Jr., who died on October 18, 2016.

A private graveside service will be held at the

Wyomissing Cemetery in Gouglersville.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc.,

www.gilesandyeckley.com.