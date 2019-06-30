LaRone E. (nee Schultz) Daneker, 95, passed away

peacefully at Brookdale-Northampton, Richboro, Pa., on June 19, 2019.

She was predeceased in 1994 by her beloved husband of 51 years, William; and brother, Allen, in 2014.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be sorely missed by her family: daughters, Kim (Gary) Jacob and Judith McDermott; grandchildren, Ryan (Kerry) Jacob and Elise Chadrow; and great-grandchildren: Meghan and Matthew Jacob and Leah and Emily Chadrow. Diane Greenwood was a dear friend and helper.

Her first love was her family, her second was acting,

singing and dancing in the Reading Civic Opera Society's Broadway shows throughout the 1960s and '70s. She wrote poetry that was beloved by all.

Memorial service will be private at a later date.

