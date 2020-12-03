Larry A. Heck Larry A. Heck, 76, of Reading, passed away November 30, 2020, at Johns Hopkins Medical Center, Baltimore, MD. He was the loving husband of Sharon L. (Yerger) Heck. They married on September 12, 1970, recently celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Born in West Reading, he was a son of John H. Heck, Sr., Maidencreek Township and the late Mae S. (Beidler) Dunkel. He was a 1962 graduate of Wilson High School. Larry served our nation proudly and valiantly in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed by Meridian Bank as a customer service specialist for 30 years. He later worked for Vist Bank from 1998 to 2006 in the same capacity. Larry was an avid bingo player. He worked in several bingo halls for many years. He also enjoyed trips to the casinos and most importantly spending time with his family especially on Sunday “fun days” and going to his grandsons’ sporting events. In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by two daughters, Jennifer L., wife of James Beane, West Reading and Susan M. Heck, fiancée of Ian M. Mugar, Sinking Spring; three siblings: John Heck, Jr., Linda Pringle, both of Sinking Spring and Jane, wife of Robert Wiedinmyer, Wernersville; three grandchildren: Hunter, Trevor and Caleb and two granddogs, Rocky and Carson Dilly. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, December 7, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, with a visitation from 5 to 7. The family respectfully asks that all in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing. Contributions may be made to Wyomissing Football Association, 40 Downing Dr., Wyomissing, PA 19610. Condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
