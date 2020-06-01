Larry B. Krick
Larry B. Krick Larry B. Krick, 83, passed away, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in his Shoemakersville residence. He was the beloved husband of Sarah L. (Adam) Krick, to who he was married to for 62 years Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Paul W. and Edith (Zimmerman) Krick. Larry was a member of Salem E. C. Church, Lenhartsville. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. Larry was employed by Quaker Maid Kitchens, Branch Motor, then later New Penn Motor Express, retiring in 1991. He was a member of Hamburg Fire Company, Perry Gun Club, Hamburg Gun Club, Shoemakersville Fire Company and The American Legion. Larry enjoyed family visits and spending time with his family. He was a fixer of things and a handyman builder. Larry enjoyed Bluegrass music. In addition to his wife Sarah, Larry is survived by a son; Thomas L., husband of Rita (Werner); four grandchildren: Shanda, wife of Cory Mengel, Thomas L., Krick, Jr., husband of Tonia (Schmoyer), Amber, wife of James Santiago, and Joshua Krick, husband of Kelly (Werner); ten great grandchildren: Blake, Kylie, Savannah, Hunter, Makaylah, Kaitlyn, Brianna, Alex, Molly, Joshua Jr.; and one brother Robert Krick, husband of Marilyn (Haag). Larry was predeceased by a son, Ted Alan Krick, and a daughter, Sue Anne Krick, and three brothers: Harold, William, and Ronald. The Krick family would like to send a special thanks to Tom and Rita for their nursing care. The great granddaughters were Larry’s night nurses while on Hospice. Services will be held Friday, June 5, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 South 4th Street, Hamburg. Burial will follow in Zion’s Church Cemetery. A viewing will be held two and a half hours prior to the service in the funeral home from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The family urges attendees to please respect social distancing and other pandemic protocols. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Salem E.C. Church, 2150 Old U.S. 22, Lenhartsville, PA 19534, or Shoemakersville Fire Company, 300 Church Avenue, Shoemakersville, PA 19555. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.

June 1, 2020
Sarah and Tom we are so sorry to hear of your loss. Larry was a good man and made lots of memories for me during my childhood, he will be greatly missed.You are in our thoughts and prayers.steve Boltz and family
