Larry B. Webber II Larry Brooks Webber II, 26, of Laureldale, passed away June 18, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Larry B. Webber I and Linda E. (Wann) Webber. Larry graduated from Pennsylvania Connections Academy in 2012. He enjoyed riding 4 wheelers, fishing, hiking at Crystal Cave and the Fire Tower. Larry was very handy when it came to blacksmithing, loved shooting rifles with his dad, and would play the harmonica for his dog Sadie. Larry was always a prankster and known for being an old soul. Along with his mother, Linda, Larry is survived by his sister, Shelby L. (Webber) Alfiero, wife of Kerry J. Alfiero of Laureldale. His maternal grandmother, Dolores Wann, his nephew, Kegun, his nieces, Aliyah and Breony, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Larry is preceded in death by his father, Larry B. Webber I, maternal grandfather, Leon Wann, and paternal grandparents, Paul M. and Merle A. Webber. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
