Larry R. Brenneman, 78, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy,

Lancaster County.

He was the husband of Barbara K. (Laudenslager) Brenneman, whom he married June 13, 1964. Born January 2, 1941, in West Reading, he was a son of the late W. Earl and Grace I. (Harner) Brenneman.

Larry was a graduate of Penn State, earning a master's degree in counseling, and retired from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, having worked in mental health

administration his entire career. Larry had a lifelong

association with Bethany Children's Home, Womelsdorf. He was a master gardener and avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Penn State Nittany Lions. He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Robesonia.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth G., wife of Kevin R. Moser, Lancaster; and Susan M., wife of Michael Gorey, Brentwood, Tenn.; and by six grandchildren: Katelyn and Kyle Moser, Cameron and Grace Hawkins, Michael and Faith Gorey.

He was predeceased by his siblings, Janet L. Peiffer and John E. Brenneman.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019,

at 10:30 a.m., from St. Paul's UCC, 301 West Penn Ave.,

Robesonia, PA 19551, with the Rev. Dr. Benjamin D. Motz, officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran and

Reformed Cemetery, Womelsdorf. Relatives and friends may call Wednesday from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Larry's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care by visiting www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or by calling

717-295-3900.

The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, has charge. www.mullfh.com



