Larry R. Bucks, 74, of Shillington, passed away Monday, July 8th, 2019, at his residence.

Larry was born in Shillington on August 20, 1944, a son of the late Darlene M. (Trumbore) and Russell J. Bucks, and was the husband of Mary A. (Williams) Bucks, of Shillington.

He was a 1962 graduate of Governor

Mifflin High School and worked as a

supervisor at General Battery Distribution Center for 25 years, then worked as a cab driver at Metro Cab Company for 30 years. Larry loved driving his cab, his family and his pups. He loved to come home and relax after long days and have a cold beer and a cigarette.

Larry is survived by three daughters: Casey Bucks, of Shillington; Sahara M. Zajcevski, wife of John, of Bel Air, Md.; and Kandy Ann Kane-Martin, wife of Herb, of

Muhlenberg. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Breanna A. Martin, Shania R. Strickler, Bryce K. Martin; and great-grandson, Brennan E. Stemper.

He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Kamri A.

Martin; son-in-law, Brian K. Martin; and brother, Ronald Bucks.

Visitation will be Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Feeney Funeral Home. Interment is private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



