Larry E. Carl Jr., 75, of Wernersville, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

He was the husband of Dawn S. (Riegel) Carl, with whom he shared 51 years of

marriage on Sept. 22.

Larry, a son of the late Larry E. and Edna L. (Hartman) Carl Sr., was born in Pottstown.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Scott M. Carl Sr., husband of Deborah, Wernersville; a daughter,

Michelle D. Carl, Shillington; a sister, Portia Stein, Sinking Spring; four grandchildren: Chelsea, Derek, Scotty and Lea; and a great-grandson, Parker; and his faithful little K9 companion, Gia.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Carl.

He was a member of St. John's (Hain's) UCC,

Wernersville.

Larry was a 1962 graduate of Reading High School and retired in 2004 after 22 years as a maintenance supervisor for Misco Products Corp, Bern Twp. He had previously worked for 11 years at D.J. Witman.

He was an Army veteran, having served during the

Vietnam War.

He was a member of Lincoln Park, Gouglersville,

Wernersville and Sinking Spring Fire Companies, and was a past member of Lebanon Valley Sportsmen Assoc.

Services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, May 2nd, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services, Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hain's Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's (Hain's) UCC, 591 N. Church Rd., Wernersville, PA 19565.

