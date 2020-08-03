1/
Larry D. Nagle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry D. “Skip” Nagle Larry D. “Skip” Nagle, 65, of Tremont, passed away Tuesday, July 28th, at his residence. Born in Reading, on May 30, 1955, a son of the late Kathryn C. (King) Gross and Lawrence Nagle. He was the owner and operator of his own lawn and garden business. Larry is survived by a daughter, Jessice Freymoyer wife of Kevin, of Tremont; grandchildren Madison and Logan Crosby, Draven Roth and Nicholas Novak; and a half sister Barbara Zimmerman, East Earl. Services will be held privately. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com Geschwnindt Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc., Schuylkill Haven has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved