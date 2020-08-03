Larry D. “Skip” Nagle Larry D. “Skip” Nagle, 65, of Tremont, passed away Tuesday, July 28th, at his residence. Born in Reading, on May 30, 1955, a son of the late Kathryn C. (King) Gross and Lawrence Nagle. He was the owner and operator of his own lawn and garden business. Larry is survived by a daughter, Jessice Freymoyer wife of Kevin, of Tremont; grandchildren Madison and Logan Crosby, Draven Roth and Nicholas Novak; and a half sister Barbara Zimmerman, East Earl. Services will be held privately. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com
Geschwnindt Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc., Schuylkill Haven has been entrusted with the arrangements.