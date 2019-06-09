Larry K. Folk, 75, of Birdsboro, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 11:04 p.m., in St. Francis House, Shillington.

He was the husband of the late Constance E. (James) Folk, who passed away September 2013. Born in West Reading, Mr. Folk was the son of the late Russell and Ruth (Livinghouse) Folk. He served in the United States Marine Corps and was a computer specialist at the Philadelphia Mint.

He is survived by his daughters: Wanda L. Barnett, wife

of Robert Barnett, of Sinking Spring; Wendy Schmidtendorff, wife of Russell Schmidtendorff, of

Reading; Rosemarie Folk; Corina Folk; and was preceded in death by his son, Earl Patrick Folk, in 2017. He is also

survived by 7 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading, is in charge of arrangements and online

condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

