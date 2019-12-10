|
Larry D. Foulk, avid golfer, fisherman, dancer, Caribbean cruiser, motorcyclist, craftsman, food-lover, of Robesonia, lost his battle with cancer at the age of 68 (January 31, 1951) on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Sacred Heart Villa hospice. He was the loving husband of the late Sandra L. (Dietrich), married for 40 years. Larry joins his mother, Marian Carles (Bennetch), father, Harry Foulk and his brothers Gery and Martin Foulk in God‘s Eternal Kingdom. He is survived by daughters, Shelby Emerick, Angela Petersen, and Jennifer Rivera and son, Anthony Swartz and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a long time member of Millcreek Lutheran Church, Newmanstown. A private service dedicating the ashes of both parents will be held on January 04, 2020. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Penn State Health Cancer Center, Caring Hospice and Sacred Heart Villa nurses and aides for their care and compassion. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hope for Healing Fund at Penn State University, Office of University Development 1249 Cocoa Ave, Suite 115, PO Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033-0852
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019