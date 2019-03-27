Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Goodhart.

Larry V. Goodhart, 69, of Boyertown, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Rose M. (Bartman) Goodhart with whom he shared 46 years of marriage.

Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Harry M. and Anna M. (Drumheller) Goodhart. Larry graduated from Exeter High School in 1968 and was a member of Schwarzwald U.C.C.

In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his sons, Brian, husband of Sindy, and Bradley, husband of Erin, both of Exeter Township; and grandchildren: Mason, Lea, Bryce and Evelyn, who were all the love of his life.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Reading. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 3893 Adler Place, Ste. 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

