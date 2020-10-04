Larry Heckman

1/1
Larry L. Heckman, 78, of Tilden Twp., passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Sharon M. (Hartman) Heckman. They were married on April 3, 1971 and celebrated forty-nine years of marriage. Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Ralph Berger and Irene Heckman. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Larry worked for thirty-seven years for Windsor Service; ten of those years as a superintendent. He then worked for Pennsy Supply for ten years until his retirement. Larry was a member of St. Michael’s Church, Tilden Twp. For several years, he was a coach for the Tilden Little League. Larry enjoyed traveling, camping, restoring cars, sports and the Phillies. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons: Christopher S. Heckman, husband of Tracey (Schroeder) Heckman, Kutztown; and Andrew T. Heckman, husband of Jaimie (Baer) Heckman, Shoemakersville; and four grandchildren: Jade and Jara Heckman; and Reece and Katelyn Heckman. Larry is also survived by two brothers: Lester “Herbie” Engle, Jr., Wellsboro and James Engle, Hamburg; and one sister: Vernona Saylor, Schuylkill Haven. He was predeceased by several brothers and sisters. Larry’s family would like to extend their appreciation to the nurses and staff of Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care given to him. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

