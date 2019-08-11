|
Larry L. "Lew" Hess, 75, of Wernersville, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at his residence.
He was the loving husband of 55 years to Sandra K. (Lewis) Hess.
Born in Bristol, Pa., on March 21, 1944, a son of the late Lewis C. Hess and the late Ruth Mae (Smith) Hess, widow of Ivan Hertzog.
He was a graduate of Benton, Pa., High School and Penn State University.
Lew spent 30 years in law enforcement. He proudly served 25 years with the Pennsylvania State Police, the last 20 of which involved crime scene processing and
fingerprint comparison. His advanced education included additional courses of instruction at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, the FBI Academy at Quantico and the
University of Virginia, where he studied Administrative Advanced Latent Fingerprint Analysis in the State of
Pennsylvania and classified as an expert throughout the U.S.
After retiring from the Pennsylvania State Police in 1993, Lew was a Berks County Deputy Coroner, Berks County Deputy Sheriff and a Detective for South Heidelberg
Township. He retired in 2002.
Lew was a member of St. John's Lodge #435 F.&A.M., played in the concert band with the Shriners, and was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his three children: Scott Hess, husband of Robbi, Christine, wife of Jeff Kline, and Brian Hess, husband of Deb; eight grandchildren: Dustin, Lindsey, Brian II, Katie, Kirsten, Cody, Morgan and Brandon; seven great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Alice Lewis; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Lewis.
Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Robesonia, is handling arrangements.
A celebration of Lew's life will be held on Saturday,
September 14, 2019, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Mt.
Pleasant Fire Company Social Quarters, 5664 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Bernville, PA 19506.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the , 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603.
Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com.