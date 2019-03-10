Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Himmelberger.

Larry L. Himmelberger, 82, of Jefferson Twp., died late Sunday, March 3rd at Penn State Health-St. Joseph Medical Center.

Born in Newmanstown, he was the son of the late Louis D. and Edith C. (Clay) Himmelberger.

Larry is survived by his sons, Gary L., husband of Cheryl A. Himmelberger, of Jefferson Twp., and Jay R., husband of Gloria J. Himmelberger, of Rehrersburg. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Jason R. Himmelberger, Derek J. Himmelberger, Brittany A., wife of Bryan Bergenstock, and Cody L. Himmelberger; and one daughter-in-law, Denise Himmelberger, of Bernville.

He is preceded in death by his son, Daryle D. Himmelberger, who passed in 1999. He is also predeceased by his siblings: Robert, Donald, Richard, Ray, Jay, Dale, Gene and baby girl Himmelberger.

Larry retired from North American Refractories in Newmanstown after 36 years.

He was a member of Saint Paul's Church in New Schaefferstown.

He was a life-time member of the Rehrersburg and Bethel Fire Companies, as well as the Strausstown Rod and Gun Club. A big baseball fan, Larry rooted for the Cincinnati Reds.

Services for Larry were held privately on Saturday at Saint Paul's Church with Reverend Doctor George Sackett as officiant. Larry was laid to rest in Saint Paul's Union Cemetery.

Condolences for Larry's family may be offered at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.

Kirkhoff Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.



