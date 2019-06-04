Larry L. Hook, 74, of Robesonia, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the

Reading Hospital.

On October 20, 1989, he married Gale D. (Smith) Hook, who survives.

Born in North Heidelberg Twp., on October 20, 1944, a son of the late Glyn M. and Verna (Leininger) Hook.

Larry was employed at Sunoco Products for over 30 years and loved working the family farm. He enjoyed NASCAR and football, especially the Eagles, and dearly loved his late dog, "Ben."

Also surviving are three daughters, three stepchildren, a half sister, three sisters, two stepsons-in-law, two brothers-in-law, several grandchildren, stepgrandchildren, five stepgreat-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Per Larry's wishes, there will be no services. Please make a donation in his memory to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604.

Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Robesonia, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com.

