Larry M. Kauffman, 63 years, of Elverson, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at TowerHealth/Reading Hospital, following an illness.

He was born on Sunday, Feb. 19, 1956, in Reading. Larry was the son of the late M. Glenn and Betty M. (Byler) Kauffman. He was the husband of Debra L. (Witman) Kauffman, with whom he would have shared 36 years of marriage.

Larry was a graduate of Twin Valley High School, Class of 1974. He was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church. Larry was a parts manager for the former Grace Mines in Morgantown, Bethlehem Steel of Steelton, and Penske of Reading. His last employment was with Mike Grim's Truck Wreck Specialist of Reading. He enjoyed

fishing, hunting, camping and being in the outdoors. Larry also played baseball and soccer while in high school.

He is survived, in addition to his wife, by two sons,

Patrick Kauffman, of Elverson, and Conner Kauffman, of Morgantown.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown, Pa., with Pastor Coleen Painter and Pastor Bob Petersheim officiating. Interment will follow at Caernarvon Cemetery. A calling hour will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Larry to the , 498 Bellevue Ave., Reading, PA 19605.

For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com.



