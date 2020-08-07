Larry L. Hartranft Larry L. Hartranft, 80, of Ephrata, formerly of East Earl, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Ephrata Manor. His wife, Joyce E. (Fox) Hartranft, preceded him in death on June 23. Born in Narvon, he was the son of the late Luther and Irene (Helenthal) Hartranft. Larry proudly served his country as a Corporal in the U. S. Marines during the Vietnam War. He was a member of St. John Center Lutheran Church and had worked for many years at the former Good’s Furniture. He and Joyce loved vacationing both at the beach and at the mountains. He was a fan of music, autobiographies, movies, bocce ball, and eating out with “The Gang”. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Hartranft. All are invited to attend his graveside service with military honors on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Center Union Cemetery (across the road from St. John Center Lutheran Church) with The Rev. Thomas L. Darr presiding. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials may be sent to St. John Center Lutheran Church, 599 Reading Rd., East Earl, PA 17519. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences and remembrances may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com
.