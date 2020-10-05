1/
Larry L. Wanner
Larry L. “Shorty” Wanner Larry L. “Shorty” Wanner, 65, of Tionesta, PA passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 in Erie, PA. Born in Reading, PA a son of the late Leon and Violet (Ruhl) Wanner. He was a 1973 graduate of Conrad Weiser High School. Shorty was one of a kind. He was previously employed at Performance Toyota and retired in March 2019 after many years at Reading Alloys. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his daughter & grandson, brothers, and lifelong friend Jeffrey Walter, Tionesta. He was a member of Cushion Peak Rod & Gun, Odd Fellows Hunting Lodge, and the Fritztown Fire Co. He enjoyed playing quoits, long-board, and darts but especially loved spending time with his grandson Wyatt, who loved him in return and will surely miss his Poopy. He is survived by his wife, Kim (Patton), Wernersville; children, Jordan Wanner and Morgan Wanner, both of Wernersville; grandson, Wyatt Wanner; brothers,, Fritz husband of Jennie, Wernersville, Jerry husband of Joyce, Wernersville, Eric husband of Kathleen, Northampton, Walter husband of Lori, Wernersville, Ronald, Robesonia, and Jeffrey husband of Sherri, Wernersville; sisters, Gloria widow of Harold Wike, Lebanon, Nancy wife of Charles Palm, Newmanstown, Sharon wife of Joel Talys, Robesonia, Mary Ann wife of David Leisey, Laporte, and Lisa widow of Michael Pajski, Muncy Valley; numerous nieces, nephews, great, and great great nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Leon “Mick Wanner; and two nephews, Joshua Leisey and Walter Wanner, Jr. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00pm at Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Robesonia. Kindly follow recommended CDC Guidelines while attending. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to his grandson’s future college fund; please make check payable to Wyatt Wanner, BB&T Bank, 800 Kenhorst Plaza, Shillington, PA 19607. Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center
402 East Penn Avenue
Robesonia, PA 19551
(610) 693-6347
