Larry Lee Light Larry Lee Light, 227 Maple Ave, Manheim PA, passed away on October 17, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Lebanon on May 12, 1946, he was the son of the late Everett and Lucia Kunkle Light. Larry was a graduate of Cornwall High School in 1964, Lebanon Valley College in 1968 and late received a Master of Divinity from Lancaster Theological Seminary. He was a United Methodist Minister who pastored churches in Philadelphia, Chester and Bucks counties, from which he retired.He was also a car enthusiast. He currently worked as Sales Director and Specialist with classic and antiques automobiles in Morgantown, PA. Surviving are his wife of 40 years Donna, a daughter Erin in Madison WI, son Todd of Manheim PA, grandson Chaz, brothers Ronald of Hershey PA & Terry of Mt. Top PA and numerous nieces & nephews. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family through the care of Rohland Funeral Home, Lebanon, PA. Contributions can be made in Larry’s memory to the Central PA Food Bank at centralpafoodbank.org.

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
7172726673
