Larry Lee Wealand Larry Lee Wealand, 72, of West Lawn, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 8:33 pm in Good Shepherd Specialty Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Kathleen H. (Diem) Wealand. Born in Lebanon, Mr. Wealand was of the United Church of Christ Faith and was an MRO Purchaser for Redner’s Warehouse Market Maintenance Office in Leesport, retiring in 2016. In addition to his wife of 45 years, he is survived by his children Adam L. Wealand, husband of Chieko Wealand; Ethan M. Wealand, husband of Marisa Wealand; Bridget K. Savage, wife of Derek Savage; Aaron R. Wealand, and his 2 grandsons. Larry enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1965 and served with honor until 1969, then serving with the Air Force reserves from 1969-1974. He attended Penn State Berks where he studied Drafting, and had an Associate’s Degree in Hotel & Restaurant Management. A lover of music, Larry played the bugle with the Reading Buccaneers Drum & Bugle Corps, and enjoyed attending drum corps shows with Kathleen. Larry’s family was his greatest source of pride. He was a loving, supportive husband and father. His gentle, quiet wisdom profoundly influenced the people around him. He treasured family trips to Florida and found pleasure in simplicity. Larry was happiest in the company of his family at home. He could often be found quietly reflecting in his backyard, listening to Phillies games on the radio. A memorial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Air Force Aid Society at afas.org
