Larry J. Manmiller, 81, of Fleetwood, died surrounded by family Friday, November 29, 2019, in Penn State Health- Saint Joseph Medical Center, Bern Township, where he was a patient several days. He was the husband of Joan A. (Seaman) Manmiller. They were married on December 30, 1960. Born in Leesport, Larry was a son of the late John P. and Erma M. (Grim) Manmiller. He was a member of Saint Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Fleetwood. Larry honorably and faithfully served his country as a member of the United States Army. He was a graduate of Muhlenberg High School, class of 1955. Larry began his long plumbing career first working for his uncle, Bill, at W. A. Brenner, Plumbing, Leesport, and retiring from A. P. Merkel & Co., Fleetwood, in 2000. Larry was a member of the Sportsmen’s Association of Fleetwood in Shunk, Sullivan County. He also helped start the Fleetwood Area Baseball Association. Larry was an original member of the Breakfast Brothers and Fleetwood Fire Company Auxiliary. SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 58 years, Joan, Larry is survived by a son, John R., husband of Ann L. (Oswald) Manmiller, Fleetwood. Other survivors include a grandson, Tyler J. Manmiller, Fleetwood. There are two sisters, Shirley M. (Manmiller), wife of Larry C. Youse, Kutztown; and Sara J. (Manmiller), wife of Russell Fetter, Temple. Larry’s mother-in-law, Elsie L.(Kieffer) Seaman, Fleetwood, also survives. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel M. Manmiller, on November 26, 2009. SERVICES: A funeral service to celebrate Larry’s life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., from Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, with The Reverend Thomas M. Lang, officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., in the funeral home. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family. CONTRIBUTIONS: The family requests contributions be made in Larry’s memory to Saint Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 117 East Arch Street, Fleetwood, PA 19522, or Fleetwood Fire Company Truck Crew, 16 North Chestnut Street, Fleetwood, PA 19522. Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019