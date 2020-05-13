Larry L. Martin, 73, of Denver, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 11, 2020, after a short stay at the Reading Hospital. He was married 51 years to Lois A. Martin. Born in Leola, he was the son of the late Amos W. and Elva R. Horst Martin. Larry was employed in sales at Shank Door Company for 41 years, retiring in December 2019. He was an adult Sunday School teacher for 50 years and a current member of Green Terrace Mennonite Church. Larry loved spending time with his family - especially the annual trip to the cabin. He enjoyed gardening, traveling, and listening to gospel music. Along with an infectious laugh and a pension for telling a good story, Larry was a gregarious person who could strike up a conversation with just about anyone. Surviving in addition to his wife, are three children: Jeffrey Martin, Lancaster; Janelle, wife of Jeremy Zimmerman, Lititz; JoAnne, wife of Randy Hostetter, Reinholds. He also has nine grandchildren who will greatly miss their Pop-Pop; a sister Martha, wife of Lester Burkholder, Allentown; two brothers, Jerry Martin, husband of Rhoda Frey Martin, Dublin, GA; Nevin, husband of Louise Newswanger Martin, Fredericksburg; and a brother-in-law, Lecho Ramos, El Salvador. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Kathryn Ramos. The family will have a private service and a public gathering will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Larry’s memory may be sent to Eastern Mennonite Missions, P.O. Box 458, Salunga, PA 17538. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.groffeckenroth.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 13 to May 14, 2020.