Larry Joel Millard, 56, of New Ringgold, Pa., passed away Friday, March 8th, at St.

Joseph Medical Center, Reading, Pa.

Born in Reading, Pa., on April 29, 1962, he was a son of Elizabeth L. (Shalter) Biondo, of Reading, Pa., and the late Larry A.

Millard. Larry graduated from Reading High in 1980, and served in the U.S. Air Force as an airman first class. He then worked as a roofer at Stankiewicz Roofing for 35+ years.

A public viewing will be held 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13th at Feeney Funeral Home in

Reading, Pa. A 2:30 p.m. interment with full military

honors will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa. For complete obituary go to our website at the address below.

In lieu of flowers, donations to defray funeral expenses can be made to Wendy Hess, 75 Angel Drive, New Ringgold, PA 17960.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



