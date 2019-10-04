Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Missimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Missimer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Missimer Obituary
Larry R. Missimer Larry R. Missimer, 74, of Centre Twp., passed away in his residence on Thursday, October 3, 2019. He was the husband of Sharon L. (Dietrich) Missimer. They were married on October 14, 1967 and celebrated fifty-one years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Pearl (Woomert) Missimer. Larry was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked as a pattern maker. Larry enjoyed fishing, hunting and going to flea markets. He especially loved his grandchildren and great-grandson. Surviving in addition to his wife is his daughter: Kathie L. (Missimer), wife of William Waltz, Centre Twp.; three grandchildren: Katie, William and Jacob; and one great-grandson: Louie. Larry is also survived by his siblings: Jerry Missimer, Gail Dunleavy and Lori Scott. He was predeceased by a son: John Missimer. A celebration of Larry’s life and time of sharing remembrances will be held on Monday at 1:30 pm from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport, followed by military honors by Ray Master Post #217 American Legion, Topton. A visitation with the family will be held in the funeral home Monday 12:00 noon to 1:30 pm. Those attending are encouraged to wear purple or green in honor of Larry. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now