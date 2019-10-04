|
Larry R. Missimer Larry R. Missimer, 74, of Centre Twp., passed away in his residence on Thursday, October 3, 2019. He was the husband of Sharon L. (Dietrich) Missimer. They were married on October 14, 1967 and celebrated fifty-one years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Pearl (Woomert) Missimer. Larry was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked as a pattern maker. Larry enjoyed fishing, hunting and going to flea markets. He especially loved his grandchildren and great-grandson. Surviving in addition to his wife is his daughter: Kathie L. (Missimer), wife of William Waltz, Centre Twp.; three grandchildren: Katie, William and Jacob; and one great-grandson: Louie. Larry is also survived by his siblings: Jerry Missimer, Gail Dunleavy and Lori Scott. He was predeceased by a son: John Missimer. A celebration of Larry’s life and time of sharing remembrances will be held on Monday at 1:30 pm from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport, followed by military honors by Ray Master Post #217 American Legion, Topton. A visitation with the family will be held in the funeral home Monday 12:00 noon to 1:30 pm. Those attending are encouraged to wear purple or green in honor of Larry. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019