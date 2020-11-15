1/
Larry Murphy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry “Murph” R. Murphy, 75, of Exeter Twp., PA, passed away on November 13, 2020. He was born in Birdsboro, PA, the son of the late Robert E. Murphy and the late Pauline R. (Shaffer) Moser. He was the loving husband of Dianne L. (Wiest) Murphy. Larry worked as a machine operator for the former Rockwell International in Wyomissing, PA. Surviving Larry, along with his wife Dianne, are: 1 brother: Robert E. Murphy of Exeter Twp., PA; 2 brother-in-laws: Jeffrey R. Wiest of Exeter Twp., PA and Todd J. Wiest of Shillington, PA; 4 nephews: Jess R. Wiest, Mason J. Wiest, Jacob E. Wiest, and Troy R. Murphy; and 2 nieces: Jennie Wiest-Hinrichs and Beth Widel. He was predeceased by 1 sister: Gloria Murphy. A visitation will be held at the Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., 144 N. Spruce St. Birdsboro, PA 19508 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 10:00am-11:00am. Burial will be held privately by the family. Dianne would like everyone who attends to wear their FLOWERED SHIRT, JEANS, AND SANDALS to the visitation in memory of Murph. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dengler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved