Larry “Murph” R. Murphy, 75, of Exeter Twp., PA, passed away on November 13, 2020. He was born in Birdsboro, PA, the son of the late Robert E. Murphy and the late Pauline R. (Shaffer) Moser. He was the loving husband of Dianne L. (Wiest) Murphy. Larry worked as a machine operator for the former Rockwell International in Wyomissing, PA. Surviving Larry, along with his wife Dianne, are: 1 brother: Robert E. Murphy of Exeter Twp., PA; 2 brother-in-laws: Jeffrey R. Wiest of Exeter Twp., PA and Todd J. Wiest of Shillington, PA; 4 nephews: Jess R. Wiest, Mason J. Wiest, Jacob E. Wiest, and Troy R. Murphy; and 2 nieces: Jennie Wiest-Hinrichs and Beth Widel. He was predeceased by 1 sister: Gloria Murphy. A visitation will be held at the Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., 144 N. Spruce St. Birdsboro, PA 19508 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 10:00am-11:00am. Burial will be held privately by the family. Dianne would like everyone who attends to wear their FLOWERED SHIRT, JEANS, AND SANDALS to the visitation in memory of Murph. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.



