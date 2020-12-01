1/1
Rev. Larry R. Hassler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Larry R. Hassler Rev. Larry R. Hassler, 80, of Shoreline Dr., Pine Grove, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at home. Born on June 5, 1940 in Lyon Station, he was a son of the late Leroy and Esther Rohrbach Hassler. He graduated from Kutztown College with a degree in Art and then from The Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia with a Master’s of Divinity Degree. He was called to Alsace Lutheran Church of Reading, as their Assistant Pastor in 1965 and that same year married Peggy Angstadt, also of Lyon Station. In 1970, he was called to be the pastor of Altalaha Lutheran Church in Rehrersburg and Salem Lutheran Church in Bethel. In 1979, he was called to be the pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pine Grove and St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Ravine. He retired in 1997 to their cottage on Sweet Arrow Lake in Pine Grove. Larry was also very artistic Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Peggy Angstadt Hassler; his son John Hassler and his wife Tracey Spittler-Hassler of Jim Thorpe; two grandchildren, Ilse (Ishkabibbl) and Ehren (Schnickelfritz) Hassler; his sister Christine Lesher and husband Gene of Hamburg; a niece Crystal Lesher, a nephew Chris Lesher; and many beloved bunnies. All Services will be held at the convenience of the family with Rev. David Kistler officiating. Interment will be in Hope Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Bowers. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 189 Church Rd., Jim Thorpe, Pa. 18229 in his memory. The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved