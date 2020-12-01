Rev. Larry R. Hassler Rev. Larry R. Hassler, 80, of Shoreline Dr., Pine Grove, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at home. Born on June 5, 1940 in Lyon Station, he was a son of the late Leroy and Esther Rohrbach Hassler. He graduated from Kutztown College with a degree in Art and then from The Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia with a Master’s of Divinity Degree. He was called to Alsace Lutheran Church of Reading, as their Assistant Pastor in 1965 and that same year married Peggy Angstadt, also of Lyon Station. In 1970, he was called to be the pastor of Altalaha Lutheran Church in Rehrersburg and Salem Lutheran Church in Bethel. In 1979, he was called to be the pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pine Grove and St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Ravine. He retired in 1997 to their cottage on Sweet Arrow Lake in Pine Grove. Larry was also very artistic Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Peggy Angstadt Hassler; his son John Hassler and his wife Tracey Spittler-Hassler of Jim Thorpe; two grandchildren, Ilse (Ishkabibbl) and Ehren (Schnickelfritz) Hassler; his sister Christine Lesher and husband Gene of Hamburg; a niece Crystal Lesher, a nephew Chris Lesher; and many beloved bunnies. All Services will be held at the convenience of the family with Rev. David Kistler officiating. Interment will be in Hope Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Bowers. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 189 Church Rd., Jim Thorpe, Pa. 18229 in his memory. The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com