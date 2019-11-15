Home

Larry W. Ramsey, 75, of Shoemakersville, passed away Thursday November 14, 2019, in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Mary A. (Schlottman) Ramsey. Larry was born in Reading, son of the late Warren G. Ramsey and Kathryn T. (Becker) Ramsey. Larry attended Oley High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Larry had worked for Clover Farms Dairy, Reading, for 37 years retiring in 2006. He is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Michael A. Ramsey, husband of Lisa E. Ramsey, of Fleetwood; daughter, Lisa M. (Ramsey) Chubb, of Shoemakersville. Also surviving are six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a sister, Vicki L. (Ramsey) Garvey, of Long Meadow, Mass. Larry was preceded in death by sister, Jeanette (Ramsey) Scalesi; and brother, Robert L. Ramsey. A viewing will be Monday morning, November 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Union Cemetery, Fleetwood. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Larry W. Ramsey Memorial Fund, P. O. Box 307, Fleetwood, PA 19522. Online condolences can be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
