Guest Book
  • "Lois so sorry for your loss. I have so many wonderful..."
    - Carole Zweizig
  • "Lois and family, I am so sorry to hear this. Knowing that..."
    - Linda Bowling
  • "My thoughts are with the whole family at this time. Larry..."
    - Kim Doxie
Service Information
Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
40 South Fourth Street
Hamburg, PA
19526
(610)-562-2955
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
The Bridge Church
3561 Old U.S. 22
Hamburg, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
The Bridge Church
3561 Old U.S. 22
Hamburg, PA
View Map
Obituary
Larry L. Reppert, 77, passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, in his Perry

Township residence, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife Lois E. (Hoke) Reppert.

Born in Shoemakersville, he was the son of the late Leroy F. and Marian L. (Engle) Reppert.

Larry was a member of The Bridge Church, Hamburg.

He was employed by Hamburg Broom Works for 38 years. Larry later worked at DEKA Wire Department for six years, retiring in 2005.

In addition to his wife, Lois, Larry is survived by two children, Lisa, partner of Andrea Reppert, Macungie, and Richard, husband of Michelle Reppert, Mohrsville. Four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two sisters also survive him.

Larry was predeceased by a brother.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 7 p.m. at The Bridge Church, 3561 Old U.S. 22, Hamburg, PA 19526. A viewing will be held one and a half hours prior to the service in the church from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of

arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Larry's honor to The Bridge Church at the above address. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Apr. 23, 2019
