Larry C. Rothenberger, Rothenberger Meat’s Butcher Larry Rothenberger, 74, died December 6, 2019 in his Maidencreek Township residence. He was the husband of Joyce (Meck) Rothenberger whom he married September 19, 1964. Born in West Reading, PA on October 23, 1945, he was the son of the late Clifford And Betty Rothenberger. Larry was a 1963 graduate of Muhlenberg High School. He and his wife co-owned Rothenberger Meat’s, a family run business in the Fairground Farmers Market since February 29, 1972. He believed “We trim the meat not the customer.” His daughter Jody currently runs the business. Larry was an Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion. He loved playing sports and was a member of numerous bowling and fast-pitch softball leagues. Larry also enjoyed golfing, horses and country line dancing. He was an avid sports fan of the LA Rams and St. Louis Cardinals and watched every game. Larry is survived by two children: Troy, husband of Therese Rothenberger of Charlotte, NC and Jody (Rothenberger) Galtere, wife of Robert Galtere of Maidencreek Township. He was affectionately known as “Pop Pop” to five grandchildren: Ty and Sydney Galtere as well as Tanner, Tegan and Tess Rothenberger. Larry will also be missed by his dog Molly. Services will be private. Burial with Military Honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019