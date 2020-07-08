1/
Larry Shipe
Larry R. Shipe, 58, of Zieglersville, passed away on July 7, 2020. Born in Sellersville, he was a son of Pauline (Lick) Shipe Hahn, wife of Theodore Hahn of Gilbertsville, and the late Richard R. Shipe Sr.. He was employed by M&A Excavating LLC in Mertztown for the last ten years. He loved fishing, hunting and being outdoors. Along with his mother, Larry is survived by his son Larry R. Jr. of Birdsboro, a brother Richard R. Shipe Jr., and his wife Karen; and a sister, Linda, wife of Stephen Sobjak, both of Oley. Services will be held privately. Visit his “Book of Memories” at falkfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
