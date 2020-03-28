|
Larry Guy Wildermuth, our dearly beloved father, 72, of Rockland Township, peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Margaret R. (Koleczek) Wildermuth, married 51 years. Born in West Reading, Mr. Wildermuth was the son of the late Guy L. and June A. (Plowfield) Wildermuth. He was a member of Alsace Lutheran Church and was a High School History Teacher at Oley Valley High School. Mr. Wildermuth was head wrestling coach at Oley Valley High School for 28 years; head wrestling coach at Tulpehocken Junior High School; History department chairman at Oley Valley High School; chief negotiator at Oley Valley High School; member of Albright Alumni Association; member of World’s Affair Council; member of Berks County Hall of Fame; Chess Club Advisor; Assistant Wrestling coach Tulpehocken Elementary School for 4 years; attended Lehigh University and Wilkes College 21 st Century Education Program. In addition to his wife Margaret, Mr. Wildermuth is survived by his daughters Erika B. Schaffer, wife of Keegan Schaffer of Dallas, PA and Jenel B. Schaffer, wife of Brynn Schaffer of Bethel and his 8 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Steve Wildermuth, husband of Debra Wildermuth and their children, Amanda Wildermuth and Dan Wildermuth of Essex Junction, Vermont and his sister Susan Moll, wife of Tim Moll of West Lawn and their children, Cindy Raney, Jason Moll, and Samantha Moll. Funeral Service and Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center 333 Cottman Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19111-2497 or Albright College Scholarship in memory of Mr. Larry Guy Wildermuth, 1621 North 13 th Street, Reading, PA 19612. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be scheduled at a later date. Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020