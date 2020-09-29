1/1
Laura A. Eckert
Laura A. Eckert Laura A. Eckert, 85, of Oley, passed away peacefully in her daughter Deborah’s Oley residence on Friday, September 25, 2020. Her husband, Paul W. Eckert passed away on November 9, 2015. She was a daughter of the late LeRoy and Iva Jane (Smith) Fritz. She was employed as a shoe seamstress with Saucony Shoe in Kutztown. She is survived by her daughters: Deborah E., wife of John M. Sands of Oley, Sandra P., wife of Bruce Hilbert of Ruscombmanor Township and Karen L., wife of Kevin R. Fegley of Fleetwood. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Boyer and her brothers, George, Dean and Byron Fritz Also surviving are her grandchildren: Tiffany Sands, Kristin Weaver (Brian), Jonathan Sands (T.Cochil), Stephen Fegley (Lauren), Andrew Fegley, Jennifer Fegley and Benjamin Fegley. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Landen Fegley, Olivia Weaver, Brantley Fegley, Mackenzie Fegley, Abigail Weaver and Gabriel Weaver. She was predeceased by a great granddaughter, Emily Marie Weaver. Services and burial will be private at the family’s convenience in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Maidencreek Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League, P.O. Box 69, Mohnton, Pa. 19540 or the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th Street, Reading Pa. 19604. Auman’s, Inc. Funeral Home, Exeter Township, is in charge of arrangements. To send a condolence online, please visit: www.aumansinc.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
