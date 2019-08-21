Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Ambrose Church
201 Randel Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ambrose Church
201 Randel Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Bednar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura (Rohrbach) Bednar


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura (Rohrbach) Bednar Obituary

Laura M. Bednar, 66, of Orwigsburg, passed away on

August 18, 2019, after a courageous 21 year battle with

cancer, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest.

She was the wife of John L. Bednar. Together they

celebrated 36 years of marriage. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Ira and Ruth (Chipperfield) Rohrbach.

Laura was employed as a customer service representative for First Energy Corp., retiring in 2010. She was a member of St. Ambrose Church of Schuylkill Haven. Laura enjoyed reading, spending time with family and friends, attending casinos and cross country traveling and camping with her husband John. She will be remembered for her love of

animals, wildlife and the beauty of Colorado.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her

children, Lisa S. Stoudt, wife of Jesse J., of Douglassville, and Jonathan D. Bednar, husband of Shawna A., of

Baltimore; stepdaughter, Emily L. Bednar, wife of Dan

Parsons, of Monroeville. Also surviving is a grandson,

Logan D. Parsons; sisters, Geraldine Nagle, widow of

Kenneth "Butch" Nagle, Debra E. Rohrbach; and many

nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at St.

Ambrose Church, 201 Randel Street, Schuylkill Haven, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10:30a.m. The family will

receive friends and relatives at church from 9:00-10:15 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Ambrose Cemetery.

Flowers may be sent or in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the America , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123: https://www.cancer.org/ involved/donate.html

Bean Funeral Home of Sinking Spring is in charge of

arrangements. Online condolences may be made at:

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now