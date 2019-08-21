|
Laura M. Bednar, 66, of Orwigsburg, passed away on
August 18, 2019, after a courageous 21 year battle with
cancer, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest.
She was the wife of John L. Bednar. Together they
celebrated 36 years of marriage. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Ira and Ruth (Chipperfield) Rohrbach.
Laura was employed as a customer service representative for First Energy Corp., retiring in 2010. She was a member of St. Ambrose Church of Schuylkill Haven. Laura enjoyed reading, spending time with family and friends, attending casinos and cross country traveling and camping with her husband John. She will be remembered for her love of
animals, wildlife and the beauty of Colorado.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her
children, Lisa S. Stoudt, wife of Jesse J., of Douglassville, and Jonathan D. Bednar, husband of Shawna A., of
Baltimore; stepdaughter, Emily L. Bednar, wife of Dan
Parsons, of Monroeville. Also surviving is a grandson,
Logan D. Parsons; sisters, Geraldine Nagle, widow of
Kenneth "Butch" Nagle, Debra E. Rohrbach; and many
nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at St.
Ambrose Church, 201 Randel Street, Schuylkill Haven, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10:30a.m. The family will
receive friends and relatives at church from 9:00-10:15 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Ambrose Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent or in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the America , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123: https://www.cancer.org/ involved/donate.html
Bean Funeral Home of Sinking Spring is in charge of
arrangements. Online condolences may be made at:
www.beanfuneralhomes.com.