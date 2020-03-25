|
Laura (Lew) E. Connor, 87, passed away Fri., March 20 at Berks Heim. Lew was born in Reading on April 8, 1931, the daughter of Alvin and Ruth Wanner. She is survived by her daughter, Julle, wife of Leland Peltier, Fleetwood and son Mark, husband of Laura Walters, Reinholds. Also surviving are brother Richard Wanner, husband of "Mim", 4 grandchildren, Neil Eddy, Chad T. Stewart, husband of Michelle, Justin D. Walters and Jason R. Walters, husband of Stephanie, 7 great grandchildren, Megan, Elisa, Paige, Keegan, Ella, Aarilyn and Kaelyn, and 3 nephews, Steve, Mike and Jim. She is predeceased by husband, Robert Connor. Her love of volleyball and learning continued after graduating from Reading High in 1949. She loved the History Channel and even in her 80"s took classes at Alvernia, was an active member of The Red Hat Society and often observed trials at The Berks Co. Courthouse. Laura Connor was truly beautiful inside and out, only ever having kinds words to say and she was most proud of her loving family. "Nana" will always hold a special place in the hearts of all who knew her. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020