Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura E. Connor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura E. Connor Obituary
Laura (Lew) E. Connor, 87, passed away Fri., March 20 at Berks Heim. Lew was born in Reading on April 8, 1931, the daughter of Alvin and Ruth Wanner. She is survived by her daughter, Julle, wife of Leland Peltier, Fleetwood and son Mark, husband of Laura Walters, Reinholds. Also surviving are brother Richard Wanner, husband of "Mim", 4 grandchildren, Neil Eddy, Chad T. Stewart, husband of Michelle, Justin D. Walters and Jason R. Walters, husband of Stephanie, 7 great grandchildren, Megan, Elisa, Paige, Keegan, Ella, Aarilyn and Kaelyn, and 3 nephews, Steve, Mike and Jim. She is predeceased by husband, Robert Connor. Her love of volleyball and learning continued after graduating from Reading High in 1949. She loved the History Channel and even in her 80"s took classes at Alvernia, was an active member of The Red Hat Society and often observed trials at The Berks Co. Courthouse. Laura Connor was truly beautiful inside and out, only ever having kinds words to say and she was most proud of her loving family. "Nana" will always hold a special place in the hearts of all who knew her. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -