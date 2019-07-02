Laura E. (Ruth) Hardenstine, 95, of Phoebe Berks Village, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center.

She was the wife of the late Kenneth H. Hardenstine who died Mar. 11, 2018. Laura, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ella (Koch) Ruth, was born in S. Heidelberg Twp.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Levi and

Joseph Ruth; and three sisters: Ida Wolf, Sadie Wolf, and Lizzie Bard.

Laura was a life long member of St. John's (Hain's) U.C.C., Wernersville. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, playing cards, and traveling to casinos.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 6th, at St. John's (Hain's) U.C.C., 591 N. Church Rd., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 a.m., Saturday, at church. Burial will be in Hain's Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's (Hain's) Church Cemetery Fund, 591 N. Church Rd., Wernersville, PA 19565.

Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.



