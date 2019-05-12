Laura Kalbach, age 32, died peacefully on April 18, 2019, after losing a two-week battle in the ICU.

Born October 14, 1986, in Columbus Ohio, she lived in Allentown, Pa.

Laura was a spirited woman infused with a zest for life. She played the cello, loved to sing and learned to dance tap, jazz and ballet; she especially enjoyed

swimming, gardening and walking nature trails. Her horse, Bella, provided many happy rides and her numerous pets were well-loved. A top student in the 2005 class at

Parkland HS in Allentown, Pa., she was known for her

intelligence, perseverance and adaptability, despite many medical obstacles. Laura never passed up an opportunity to visit a museum, nature or science center. Her creativity and passion for helping others inspired her to teach classes for blind crafters, despite her own severe visual impairment. A quick wit and infectious smile were her trademarks. Laura uplifted and taught by example all who met her. She was unforgettable and will be forever missed.

Laura is survived by her parents, Al Kalbach and

Catharine Shaner, M.D., as well as husband Justin Olanin, all of Allentown, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, Laura would encourage donations to a place that gave her hope and help: Center for Vision Loss, 845 W. Wyoming St., Allentown PA 18103. A gathering to celebrate Laura's life will be held at the Center for Vision Loss (located at the above address) on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 1-4. Wear colorful, casual clothing for this

happy event. Come when you can, leave when you must.



