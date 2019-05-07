Laura R. Kozak, 89, of Sinking Spring, passed away on May 5, 2019, at Mifflin Center.

She is survived by her husband, John A. Kozak. Together they celebrated 70 years of marriage. She is also survived by her sister, Jenny Hudzik, of Shillington.

She was predeceased by her sister, Dolores Bixler.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Andy and Stella (Weber) Sabanos.

Laura was a 1947 graduate of Reading High School. She went onto be employed for 23 years as an inspector for

Lucent Technologies. She was a member of Sacred Heart R.C. Church of West Reading.

In addition to her husband and her sister, she is survived by her children, Deborah Marasco, wife of William, of Northampton, and John K. Kozak, husband of Renee, of Sinking Spring. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren: Daniel Marasco (Charlene), Eric Marasco, Lisa Owens (Dean), Pam Kozak, Trish Gutridge (Eric), Lauren Marasco (James Foley), Sonya Rosbrugh (Marcus), Amanda Kozak, Samantha Rutt and Victoria Rutt. She was known as GiGi to her 11 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 740 Cherry St., West Reading, on

Friday, May 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and relatives at Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on Friday from 8-9:15 a.m. Entombment will follow the Mass at Gethsemane Cemetery & Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

. Bean Funeral Home, of Shillington,

is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



