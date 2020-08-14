Laura M. Ditzler Laura M. Ditzler, 98, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Ephrata Manor. Laura was born in Strausstown, PA, daughter of the late George and Margaret (Batteiger) Hartman. Laura is survived by two nieces: Chrystelle, wife of Paul Masciantonio, of Wallingford, PA and Pamela, wife of the late Duane Kurtz, of Lancaster, PA; and one nephew, Andrew Hartman of East Berlin, PA. In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her first husband Robert D. Stoudt in 1964, her second husband Ralph H. Ditzler in 2010, and her brother, Harold Hartman. Laura was a member of Zion Blue Mountain United Church of Christ in Bernville-Strausstown, PA and was an active member of the Ephrata Manor Choir and Bell Choir. Memorial services will be announced at a later date and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Benevolent Fund at Ephrata Manor 99 Bethany Rd. Ephrata, PA 17522 or, to the Roofing Fund at Zion Blue Mountain UCC P.O. Box 98 Strausstown, PA19559. gravenorhomeforfunerals.com