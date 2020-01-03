|
Laura E. Spayd, 97, of Douglassville, widow of the late Robert J. Spayd, passed away in her residence on Wednesday, December 30, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Marcus Hook Boro, Delaware County, to the late Edith (Hodgson) and Samuel Cordingley. She was a member of Temple United Methodist Church, Pottstown. Laura was a homemaker. She also was a waitress, worked at an apple orchard and was a lunchroom aid in the Daniel Boone School District. She is survived by her children, Robert G., husband of Cheryl A. Spayd, of Windgate, N.C.; Cindy L., widow of Wade Dietz, of Douglassville; Laurel A. Reidnauer, companion of Ed Key, of Exeter Twp.; Peggy A., wife of Gregory Kulp, of Douglassville; Doreen S. Hoos, companion of Jo Berry; Bill Carroll, of Boyertown; and Janice A., wife of Rick Bortz, of Lincoln, Del. 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren also survive her. Laura is predeceased by her son, Clifton L. Spayd. Funeral services will be held at the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home Inc., 111 North Reading Ave., Boyertown, PA. 19512, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Interment will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Amityville, Pa. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com.
