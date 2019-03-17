Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura (Groncki) Starr.

Laura L. Starr, 50, of West Reading, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

She was the wife of Jacob M. Shelak and is survived by her son, Aaron B. Starr, and his fiancé Leah Weitkamp, of Harrisburg. Born in Roanoke, Va., on May 2, 1968, Laura was the daughter of Joseph and Barbara (Reading) Groncki.

In addition to her husband, son, and parents, Laura is survived her brother, David Groncki, of Coatesville.

Upon graduating from Holy Name High School in 1986, Laura attended Shippensburg University, earning

bachelor's degree, double majoring in finance and

economics. After graduation Laura intended to attend Temple University to pursue a master's degree. However, that summer her life changed forever.

The following spring of 1992, Laura gave birth to her son Aaron. Laura spent the remainder of life as a devoted and giving mother, beyond the normal realm of what would even be considered possible. Anyone who knew Laura would tell you that she always said raising him was the joy of her life.

While raising Aaron, Laura earned a Master of Business Administration from Penn State and established her career in banking, focusing on anti-money laundering and bank compliance. Throughout all of that hard work she still did nothing but keep Aaron's happiness and considerations first, while succeeding in her professional career.

Jacob and Laura met during the summer of 2014. He

realized that he could not walk away from the smile that she gave him when he looked at her. They were married on December 1, 2017, in Cape May, N.J., at the Southern

Mansion, surrounded by family and friends. They enjoyed traveling together and hikes. Her passion for life and those she loved was one of her greatest gifts.

Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. Amy S. Landis, Certified Celebrant, will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, on Wednesday, 5:00-7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that

contributions be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 in memory of Ms. Laura L. Starr. Laura was an avid animal lover and throughout her life had volunteered her time at the Animal Rescue League.

