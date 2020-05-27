Laura Susan Youngcourt, age 55 years, of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania passed away at Penn State Health St Joseph’s on May 25th, 2020. Laura was the beloved daughter of Sally A. Youngcourt of Wyomissing, Pa. Laura was born in Reading, Pa on June 15, 1964. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1982 where she enjoyed playing flute and piccolo in concert and marching bands. She graduated from Elizabethtown College in 1986 with a degree in Elementary Education. Laura worked as a substitute teacher for several school districts as well as working at several other part-time jobs until she retired on disability in 2008. After retirement, Laura volunteered at Atonement Lutheran Church Pre School in Wyomissing, Pa. She also taught Sunday School and Bible School for many years. Her greatest joy was teaching young children about Jesus’ love for them. In addition to her mother, Laura is survived by her good friend, Michael Zampella, and her cousins, Eleanor Schneider, and Mark and Jill Space. She was preceded in death by her brother, John, and her father Robert H. Youngcourt. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Atonement Lutheran Church, 5 Wyomissing Blvd, Wyomissing, PA 19610 or your favorite charity. Inurnment will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Atonement Lutheran Church as dictated by the COVID-19 quarantine. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 27 to May 28, 2020.